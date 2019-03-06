Vancouver to get first look at Broadway subway plan Wednesday

Vancouver will get a first look at the planning process for the Broadway subway megaproject on Wednesday morning.

The City of Vancouver is holding a briefing with an overview of the Broadway Plan, which will highlight “the goals and priorities for the plan, opportunities for public involvement … as well as how the planning work will co-ordinate with the Broadway Subway,” according to a city media release.

READ MORE: Fears of Vancouver SkyTrain speculation frenzy prompt debate on rezoning freeze

The proposed plan would cover an area running fro Clark Drive in the east to Vine Street in the west, and from 1st Avenue in the north to 16th Avenue in the south.

The Broadway subway SkyTrain extension will be a massive undertaking, and is expected to involve a tunneling operation similar in respects to the Evergreen Line extension, rather than the disruptive “cut and cover” tunnel used to build the Canada Line.

READ MORE: Mayors’ council approves SkyTrain to UBC, subway bid process unveiled

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says he believes the area will grow exponentially, but that he’s confident the city is ready.

“We have to make sure the planning is done right, to make sure we’re listening to people, [that] any future development is reflective of demand in the city,” he said.

“That not only counts for the Jericho Lands, but also for the SkyTrain out to UBC.”

READ MORE: Vancouver city council votes to support future SkyTrain extension to UBC

Vancouver city council is also set to consider a motion to freeze re-zonings along the Broadway corridor from Arbutus Street to UBC on Tuesday, amid fears of “land rush” which could cause property values to skyrocket along with a SkyTrain extension.

Vancouver residents will have their first chance to weigh in on the new Broadway Plan from Thursday to Saturday.