2-alarm fire breaks out in 3rd-floor False Creek condo
Vancouver fire crews were called to False Creek on Tuesday evening to tackle a two-alarm fire in an apartment building.
Firefighters were called to the building in the 1800 block of Spyglass Place shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Crews said the flames were contained to the third floor but that the building had been evacuated.
There were no reports of injuries.
Firefighters managed to knock the flames down by around 7 p.m., and said the building suffered smoke and water damage, along with possible damage to the roof.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
