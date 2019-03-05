AER orders Vesta Energy Ltd. to stop fracking ops immediately after Sylvan Lake earthquake

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has ordered Vesta Energy Ltd. to suspend its operations at a well site near Sylvan Lake on Tuesday after Monday’s earthquake.

AER said Vesta contacted the corporation on March 4 at 6:20 a.m. saying that seismic activity with a magnitude of 4.32 was detected due to “fracturing” at the site. AER said that Vesta had shut down fracking right away.

READ MORE: 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits central Alberta near Red Deer

Erik Kuleba, AER’s director of environment and operational performance, said that a release of substances has occurred and that substances “have caused, are causing or may cause an adverse effect.”

The order said Kuleba considers “necessary to suspend the well in order to protect the public and the environment.”

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit central Alberta near Sylvan Lake and Red Deer just before 6 a.m. on Monday, according to Natural Resources Canada.

More to come.

