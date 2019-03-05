Pond scum — not feces — to blame for Calgary road closure

A strange material glazed the surface of a northeast Calgary road on Tuesday, leaving crews baffled at what it might be.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) responded to the 7100 block of 80 Avenue N.E. after a 911 call alerted them to an “oil spill or some substance which ran the length of two blocks,” at around 2:45 p.m.

Firefighters, police and Calgary roads were called to the scene.

Police closed westbound lanes until the mess was cleaned up.

“The fire crew initially thought it was some sort of human or animal waste,” said Carol Henke, a CFD public information officer.

The fire department said a construction company came back to the scene and took responsibility, saying the spill was “pond scum.”