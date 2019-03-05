Wanted man tries to flee from Portage RCMP, dumps loaded gun
A Portage la Prairie man was taken into custody despite an attempt to evade police and discard a loaded weapon.
Portage RCMP said they went to a local business Tuesday to arrest Mateo Roulette, 20, on outstanding warrants for assault, theft and failing to comply with a recognizance.
Police said Roulette bolted when they showed up. As he was running, he dropped items from a backpack he was carrying, including a loaded firearm.
A 32-year-old Portage woman tried to help him escape and was also arrested.
In Roulette’s backpack, police found a firearm, a machete, ammunition, prescription drugs (that didn’t belong to him) and multiple cell phones. He had more ammunition on his person.
One of the guns seized by RCMP.
Roulette faces charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, among other firearms charges, as well as resisting arrest, and multiple charges for failure to comply. He remains in custody.
RCMP said the woman, who was released on a promise to appear, will be charged with obstruction, as well as possessing what police believe to be meth.
