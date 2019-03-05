Crime
March 5, 2019 5:38 pm

Wanted man tries to flee from Portage RCMP, dumps loaded gun

By Online Journalist  Global News

One of the firearms seized by RCMP.

RCMP Manitoba
A Portage la Prairie man was taken into custody despite an attempt to evade police and discard a loaded weapon.

Portage RCMP said they went to a local business Tuesday to arrest Mateo Roulette, 20, on outstanding warrants for assault, theft and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Mateo Roulette, seen here in a file photo from 2017.

RCMP handout

Police said Roulette bolted when they showed up. As he was running, he dropped items from a backpack he was carrying, including a loaded firearm.

A 32-year-old Portage woman tried to help him escape and was also arrested.

In Roulette’s backpack, police found a firearm, a machete, ammunition, prescription drugs (that didn’t belong to him) and multiple cell phones. He had more ammunition on his person.

One of the guns seized by RCMP.

Roulette faces charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, among other firearms charges, as well as resisting arrest, and multiple charges for failure to comply. He remains in custody.

RCMP said the woman, who was released on a promise to appear, will be charged with obstruction, as well as possessing what police believe to be meth.

