Only cheesemongers in the Okanagan offer tasty subscription service

If you’re a cheese lover in the Okanagan then you may have heard of Perseval and Young.

The new company is made up of a husband and wife duo who are the only cheesemongers in the valley.

“A cheesemonger is basically a story teller,” said co-owner Desiree Young. ”It’s our job to represent and tell the story of the cheese maker and the farm where the cheese comes from and convey all that information to the customer.”

About 15 years ago, Young and her husband Philip Perseval moved to Ireland for a couple of years.

It was there that the two fell in love with hand-crafted cheeses.

“They have a local cheesemonger there called Sheridans. Sheridans is famous world-wide. They are fantastic at what they do,” Young said. “That’s exactly when the idea of opening up a cheese shop came to Phil and I.”

READ MORE: Vancouver vegan cheese shop told they can no longer use the word ‘cheese’ in packaging

The couple’s goal is to open up a European-style cheese shop in Kelowna.

In the meantime, they are offering a unique subscription service around the city.

“We do online box delivery subscriptions to people’s home. The cheeses are the cheesemonger’s choice so it’s a surprise every month,” Young said. “You get a pound to a pound and a half of cheese which is quite a lot.”

The company also offers pop-up event services where they travel around the Okanagan setting up cheese sampling at special events.

“We’re building some great relationships with wineries and breweries and we’ve got lots of exciting things coming,” Young said. “So if you’re interested in trying any of the cheeses, that’s a good time to come and see us and taste what we have on at the moment. You can see what we’re all about. And we love to talk about cheese.”

The couple is working hard to find a location for the new cheese shop.

“We think that is going to come sooner than later so we’re really excited for that,” Young said.

Perseval and Young offer European cheeses but they do have a strong focus on Canadian hand-made brands.

‘We’re very lucky to live in B.C. and we have a lot of local cheese makers who are doing some beautiful products,” Young said.

The cheesemonger was happy to provide some quick tips for those wanting to experiment.

“Bring your cheese to room temperature,” Young instructed. “In the wintertime an hour out. In the summertime half an hour.”

She also recommends pairing strong varieties like blue cheese with something sweet.

“I’ve met a lot of people that insinuate ‘I do not like blue cheese,’” Young said. “And I’ve converted a lot of people by drizzling honey over some blue. That bite is gone. It mellows it a little bit.”

Perseval and Young is currently offering month-to-month or three-month subscriptions through their website. The cost ranges from $70 to $75 per month and there will be approximately three to four different types of cheese per box as well as an accompaniment.

“The heart and soul that goes into making this craft — the cheese makers are very passionate about what they do,” Young said. “We’re honoured to be the people that tell the story of that cheese maker.”