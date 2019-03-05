Crime
March 5, 2019 3:46 pm

Napanee OPP charge 2 motorists with stunt driving in single night

By Online Reporter  Global News

Two drivers going over 50 km/h over the speed limit were stopped in Napanee over the weekend.

Napanee OPP stopped two people driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit within an hour of each other this past weekend.

OPP officers were patrolling the Highway 401 in Napanee on Saturday evening around 11 p.m., when a vehicle allegedly sped past them, travelling 152 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

They stopped the car and charged 22-year-old Ankit Mehla of Brampton with stunt driving and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Within the hour, another Napanee OPP officer stopped a second vehicle allegedly travelling 165 km/h in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in the Napanee area.

OPP stopped the driver and charged 29-year-old Harjinder Chouhan of Guelph with stunt driving.

Both of the driver’s vehicles were impounded for seven days.

