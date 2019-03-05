Rick Zamperin: Brad Marchand might have nailed Mitch Marner’s AAV

I’m not a fan of Boston Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand, and I don’t think I’m in the minority.

Marchand, I will admit, is one of the best players in the National Hockey League and has an uncanny knack for getting under the skin of opponents and fans alike.

Whether he is taking a cheap shot at your favourite player or chirping at the opponent’s bench, or scoring a highlight reel goal, Marchand always seems to find himself in the spotlight.

Now, the 30-year-old Halifax native is taking his talents online.

When Toronto Maple Leafs’ points leader Mitch Marner became the eighth player in team history to reach 80 points in 66 or fewer games, NHL Public Relations acknowledged the accomplishment on Twitter.

That’s when Marchand sprung into action.

With Marner, who is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, on pace to record 100 points this season Marchand tweeted, “I cant wait to see this kids new deal… 12m AAV?? It better be #Marnerwatch.”

I cant wait to see this kids new deal… 12m AAV?? It better be#Marnerwatch — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 5, 2019

Is Marchand rooting for Marner to get paid more money so it throws the Leafs’ salary cap out of whack or is he truly hoping another player in the league gets his fair share?

An annual average value of $12 million may be a bit of a stretch for Marner, considering Auston Matthews just signed a new contract worth $11.634 million per season and John Tavares has an AAV of $11 million, or is it?

If Marner gets to 100 points this year, he will be only the third player in franchise history to reach the century mark (Doug Gilmour in 1992-93/93-94 and Darryl Sittler in 1975-76/77-78).

Maybe Marchand’s $12 million isn’t that far off the mark.