New dental agreement gives Sask. residents access to expanded insured dental services

Residents across the province now have access to expanded insured dental services following a new agreement between the College of Dental Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CDSS) and the Ministry of Health.

The new services include cleft lip and palate treatment services for infants, children and adolescents, expanded coverage for dental extractions for cancer patients, and specialized dental consultations for medical patients.

“This new agreement is a win for patients, dental specialists and surgeons,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said.

“I want to thank the College of Dental Surgeons of Saskatchewan and our officials in the Ministry of Health for their diligence and collegiality throughout the negotiation process.”

Not only does the agreement mean more patients will get the help they need when required, but it also provides a two per cent increase to dental surgical and specialty fees in 2019-20 which takes effect April 1.

“Dentists and dental specialists are proud to be able to offer Saskatchewan residents improved comprehensive and focused services, especially those that impact infants, children and adolescents with cleft lip and palate deformities, as well as patients who are undergoing cancer radiation treatment or stem cell transplants,” said Dr. Craig Humber, College of Dental Surgeons of Saskatchewan vice-president.

The total cost for the increase in fees and the expansion of insured services, part of the agreement, is about $200,000. The new agreement is in place until the end of March 2020.

About 3,000 patients in Saskatchewan receive insured surgical interventions and treatments every year, and approximately 1,300 more patients will benefit from the new agreement.