Crime
March 4, 2019 3:41 pm

2 youths dead after snowmobiles fall through ice on Lake Muskoka: OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say three snowmobiles and five people went through the ice on Lake Muskoka early Monday morning.

Nick Westoll/Global News
Two youths have died after snowmobiles went through the ice on Lake Muskoka, police say.

Bracebridge OPP say shortly after midnight Monday morning, five people riding three snowmobiles went through the ice and into the water on Lake Muskoka.

Police say three people, a 31-year-old man from Bracebridge, a 37-year-old man from Gravenhurst and a 14-year-old youth from Gravenhurst were able to make it to shore.

Officers say emergency services retrieved an 11-year-old Bracebridge youth and a 15-year-old Gravenhurst youth from the lake and transported them to hospital, however, lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

