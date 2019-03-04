Calgary home flooded with 6 to 8 feet of water after pipe bursts

Residents living in a southwest Calgary home were forced into the cold on Monday after a burst pipe flooded their basement with water.

Carol Henke with the Calgary Fire Department said the flooding at a home in the 100 block of Bracebridge Crescent S.W. was reported at about 5:20 a.m.

In an email to Global News, she said the flooding appeared to be “due to a break in a water line in the alley south of that location.”

Crews from the City of Calgary arrived on the scene to shut off the water, while representatives from ATCO and Enmax shut off power and gas.

Fire crews estimated there was somewhere between six and eight feet of water in the basement.

No injuries were reported.