Arcade Fire releases ‘Baby Mine’ for Tim Burton’s ‘Dumbo’

Ahead of the release of Tim Burton‘s live-action remake of Disney’s Dumbo, Arcade Fire has released a snippet of their contribution to its soundtrack.

The track featured in the film’s latest trailer goes by the name of Baby Mine. For those who may not know, the song is actually a cover of the Betty Noyes version from the original animated feature of Dumbo (1941).

Baby Mine was originally written by Ned Washington and composed by Frank Churchill.

The Arcade Fire rendition features not only all band members but also a large portion of their family members, including the son of co-vocalists Win Butler and Régine Chassagne on the triangle. The two are married.

Win’s brother, founding member and multi-instrumentalist William Butler, also rocked the theremin, adding an expected Arcade Fire spin to the classic.

The Butler brothers’ late grandfather Alvino Rey also appears on Baby Mine, as well as their mother, according to Consequence of Sound.

“There is a scene with a locomotive in the original Dumbo that uses an instrument called the Sonovox that my grandpa Alvino Rey made famous in the 1930s,” he said. “Every time I saw the film I thought it was him.”

It seems Win Butler had more of a personal connection to the song than some of his fans may have known.

“When we were asked to do the [song],” he continued, “I immediately got all of my grandfather’s old guitars and wanted to play them in the song.”

The 38-year-old added that the recording will always be an important project to him.

“I will forever relate to the song thinking about the people I hold so dear that are so precious to me,” he said. “Listen for the cameo of my grandpa Alvino’s famous Sonovox at the end.”

When asked about Burton’s remake, Chassagne shared her beliefs that Dumbo holds an important lesson to society.

“A lot has changed since 1941,” she said, “and we are still on that quest to allow for all people to accept and celebrate who they are on this planet.”

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Arcade Fire is working on a followup to their critically acclaimed Everything Now (2017) album.

Dumbo is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on March 29, 2019.

Tickets and additional details can be found here.

