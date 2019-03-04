Prodigy singer Keith Flint dies at age 49
Keith Flint, the British musician who sang the vocals for The Prodigy’s hits such as Firestarter and Breathe, has died aged 49.
Flint became one of the best-known faces of 1990s British electronic music, performing apparently random dance moves often with eccentric hair cuts.
“I’m a firestarter, twisted firestarter,” he sang in the 1996 hit. “I’m the self-inflicted, mind detonator, yeah.”
Police were called to an address in Essex, eastern England, shortly after 8:10 a.m. Monday.
“We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene,” a police spokesman said. “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
