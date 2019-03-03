Family of 4 displaced after fire destroys farmhouse in rural N.B.

The Canadian Red Cross says a family of four has been displaced by a fire that destroyed their two-storey farmhouse in rural New Brunswick on Saturday.

The aid agency says that the fire occurred overnight in the community of Beechwood, about 15 kilometres north of Florenceville, N.B.

The family of four, a couple with two young children, are staying with friends for the moment.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.

Due to the wintry weather, and with more on the way, disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross from Woodstock, N.B., are set meet with the family on Monday to help with emergency purchases of winter clothing, food, and other essentials.