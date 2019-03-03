Parts of New Brunswick to receive as much as 30 cm of snow on Monday

New Brunswick is in for a snow-filled Monday as Environment Canada is forecasting parts of the province to receive as much as 30 cm of the white stuff on Monday.

The Federal Agency has issued a snowfall warning for much of the province.

They say that light snow will develop over western New Brunswick overnight into Monday before spreading across the province.

Snowfall will intensify to heavy snow at times on Monday morning before persisting through the day.

Areas of the province could experience between 15 cm to 30 cm, with the highest amounts most likely over the southern half of the province.

Environment Canada says snow may mix with ice pellets over southeastern sections on Monday afternoon while blowing snow will reduce visibility during parts of the day.

The weather could make for a slow commute during the afternoon.