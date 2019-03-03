2 in hospital after head-on collision in Ville-Marie

Two people are in hospital following a collision early Sunday morning in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough.

Police said it happened at around 3:25 a.m. on Pierre-Dupuy Avenue near Des Moulins Road.

READ MORE: Police in Canada can now demand breath samples in bars, at home

Preliminary reports indicate that a vehicle heading east on Pierre-Dupuy swerved out of its lane and crashed head-on into a vehicle coming in the opposite direction.

The driver and passenger of the westbound vehicle were both taken to hospital.

The driver, a 68-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. His female passenger, 67, suffered life-threatening head injuries.

WATCH: Raising awareness over the dangers of driving while drowsy

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard, said that while her condition had been upgraded to stable by 8:30 a.m., police couldn’t confirm that her life was out of danger.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to a detention centre for possible impaired driving. He was not injured in the collision.

READ MORE: Canada’s new impaired driving laws are now in effect — here’s what to know

Pierre-Dupuy was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Picard said Sunday morning it was too soon to know what charges the driver could face.