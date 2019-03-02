Mulgrave man charged with stunting after allegedly doubling local speed limit

A 19-year-old man is facing a hefty fine after allegedly driving over 85 km/h over the speed limit in Mulgrave, N.S.

On Feb. 27 just after 9:30 p.m., Nova Scotia RCMP say, Port Hawkesbury RCMP stopped a vehicle on Highway 344 for allegedly driving 177 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

The man from Mulgrave was charged with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act. His vehicle was seized and towed and his driver’s licence suspended for seven days.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

