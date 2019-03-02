Chilliwack woman, 42, identified as victim of fatal shooting Tuesday

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Chilliwack earlier this week.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says 42-year-old Christine Denham of Chilliwack was the woman shot at her home in the 9400-block of Victor Street around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Denham was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but died of her injuries on Friday.

IHIT said the shooting is not believed to be random, but that there were no apparent links at this point to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“I can tell you that Ms. Denham — she had several police interactions, police files, but she did not have a criminal record. She was not associated to any gangs,” said IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang.

Jang said police are continuing to interview witnesses to try and determine motive in Denham’s killing.

“We are trying to develop a timeline of her activities,” added Jang.

“Anyone who knew what Ms. Denham was doing or who she was meeting with on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 is urged to contact IHIT immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.