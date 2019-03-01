Crime
Shooting in Chilliwack

There has been another shooting in Chilliwack — the second this week.

Multiple callers to Global News and to police say shots rang out around 9 p.m. Thursday, behind Firehall No. 4 in the 45300-block of South Sumas Road.

There are reports a man was wounded and taken to hospital, but no word on his condition.

The firehall is close to Sumas Secondary School, where a sporting event was taking place.

RCMP say they will have more information later Friday morning.

On Tuesday, a woman in her 40s was shot at a home in the 9400-block of Victor Street. She remains in hospital in critical condition.

