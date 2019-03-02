Homicide investigators take over after woman shot in Chilliwack Tuesday dies

Homicide investigators have taken over a shooting investigation, after a woman who was shot in Chilliwack on Tuesday died of her injuries.

Police were called to to a home in the 9400-block of Victor Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday, where they found the 40-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries.

She was rushed to hospital, but died on Friday.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, and have have not made any arrests.

On Thursday, there was another shooting in Chilliwack in the 45300-block of South Sumas Road, in which a 23-year-old man was injured.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in that case, and police said they do not believe the two shootings are related.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said it will provide more details on the investigation on Saturday morning.