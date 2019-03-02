Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Brampton: police
BRAMPTON – Police say a man is in hospital after a stabbing in Brampton early Saturday.
Peel regional police say they received a call for the incident just after 4 a.m. in the area of Laurelcrest and Vodden streets.
They say a man was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say a woman is in police custody.
No information was immediately released on possible charges.
