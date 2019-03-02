Crime
March 2, 2019 10:28 am

Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Brampton: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Peel police say a woman is in custody after a stabbing in Brampton early Saturday.

BRAMPTON – Police say a man is in hospital after a stabbing in Brampton early Saturday.

Peel regional police say they received a call for the incident just after 4 a.m. in the area of Laurelcrest and Vodden streets.

They say a man was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say a woman is in police custody.

No information was immediately released on possible charges.

