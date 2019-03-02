Traffic
March 2, 2019 9:49 am
Updated: March 2, 2019 10:34 am

3 injured following serious single-vehicle crash on QEW in Oakville

By Web Writer  Global News

Halton police were called to this crash on the westbound QEW near Trafalgar just before 5 a.m.

Andrew Collins / Global News
A A

Halton Regional Police say three people have been taken to hospital after a serious single-vehicle crash on the QEW in Oakville.

Police said they received a call just before 5 a.m. for reports of a crash on the westbound QEW near Trafalgar Road.

Three passengers were taken from the vehicle and brought to a Hamilton hospital.

READ MORE: Dashcam footage captures Guelph Transit bus crashing into car

There is no word on their condition.

Images from the scene showed a white SUV that had suffered significant damage.

The vehicle reportedly smashed through a fence at 8th Line and North Service Road, where it entered the highway and collided with the centre median.

READ MORE: OPP charge driver in November fatal crash on Hwy. 6 north of Guelph

There is no word on the cause of the crash.

The westbound portion of the highway was closed for around four hours as police investigated, but has since reopened.

The vehicle reportedly entered the highway after it crashed through a fence at 8th Line and North Service Road.

Andrew Collins / Global News

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
8th Line
Collision
Crash
Halton
Halton crash
halton police
Halton Regional Police
Oakville
oakville crash
Police
qew
QEW Crash
Trafalgar Road

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.