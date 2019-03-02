3 injured following serious single-vehicle crash on QEW in Oakville

Halton Regional Police say three people have been taken to hospital after a serious single-vehicle crash on the QEW in Oakville.

Police said they received a call just before 5 a.m. for reports of a crash on the westbound QEW near Trafalgar Road.

Three passengers were taken from the vehicle and brought to a Hamilton hospital.

There is no word on their condition.

Images from the scene showed a white SUV that had suffered significant damage.

The vehicle reportedly smashed through a fence at 8th Line and North Service Road, where it entered the highway and collided with the centre median.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.

The westbound portion of the highway was closed for around four hours as police investigated, but has since reopened.

CLEARED Road Closure: #QEW Fort Erie bound at Trafalgar Rd #Oakvlle – #OPP clear from scene. Follow @511Ontario for further updates. — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) March 2, 2019