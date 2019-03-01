Death at Lethbridge water treatment plant under investigation

One person has died in a workplace incident at the Lethbridge water treatment plant.

Lethbridge police confirmed the death Friday evening and said Occupational Health and Safety was investigating.

Global News has reached out to Alberta Labour for details about what happened.

The City of Lethbridge said it was unable to comment on the incident but said the water treatment plant is currently undergoing major upgrades.

