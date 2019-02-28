Toronto board begins heritage designation process for Hearn Generating Station

The Hearn Thermal Generation Station has been sat quiet for decades, but in a move to take control of the former coal power plant the City of Toronto’s preservation board has begun the process to give it heritage status.

Opened in 1951 and decommissioned 30 years later, the Hearn remains a dominant part of the skyline in the Port Lands. In November, Ontario Power Generation, which owned the building, sold it to Studios of America for $16 million.

Studios of America had leased the property for film shoots and events since 2002. The November sale was met with disappointment by Mayor John Tory and Coun. Paula Fletcher, whose ward includes the Hearn site. Both said they were upset the province never consulted with the city over the decision to sell it.

“This original deal was a little too much of a sweetheart deal,” said Fletcher.

In recent months, she has been setting the wheels in motion for a potential City purchase of the Hearn site. First with a member’s motion which instructed city staff to contact Studios of America regarding a potential sale. More recently, Fletcher began seeking heritage designation to protect the Hearn.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Preservation Board voted in favour of beginning the process of seeking heritage designation.

“Which means they can’t knock this beautiful, landmark building down,” said Fletcher.

“It needs to be preserved for the redevelopment of our waterfront.”

Studios of America’s leadership have not responded to numerous interview requests over several weeks.

But Global News obtained an email from the company’s legal team, which protests the city’s bid for heritage status at the Hearn. Among its reasons, it claims the designation can’t be done in good faith because the city has contacted the owners with an intention to buy the property.

“A heritage property would have an impact on these discussions and on the market value of the Site,” wrote lawyer Quinto Annibale.

Anthony Sargeant said he hopes that whatever happens next, it will ensure the Hearn is publicly accessible. The CEO of Luminato recalled the overwhelming popularity the building had when it played host to the festivals programming in 2016.

“Local people were excited to be in this colossal, ruined industrial cathedral,” said Sargeant.

“I think it’s a shame if its future doesn’t include giving local people access.”