Live blog: House of Commons holds emergency debate over SNC-Lavalin scandal

An emergency debate is taking place in the House of Commons Thursday night following explosive testimony from former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who claims that she was pressured to interfere in the SNC-Lavalin case.

During her testimony on Wednesday Wilson-Raybould outlined “consistent and sustained” pressure during her time as attorney general to intervene in the decision not to offer the Montreal-based engineering firm a deal to avoid a criminal trial on corruption and fraud charges.

The story first came to light in early February, when the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau’s aides attempted to pressure Wilson-Raybould, while attorney general, to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

Wilson-Raybould was shuffled to the Veterans Affairs portfolio in January, a move she believes was a result of her not caving to pressure on SNC-Lavalin.

