Police investigating after vehicle reported stolen in Orillia

Police are investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen from a residence in the Fittons Road area of Orillia.
Officers say the vehicle was last seen at around 10 p.m. on Monday.
Police are now searching for a dark grey, 2017 Hyundai Tuscon with an Ontario licence plate reading CCTV 210. Police say the vehicle has light rear-bumper damage and is missing letters from the word Tuscon.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
