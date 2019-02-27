Two more measles cases reported in Vancouver, bringing outbreak total to 15

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has confirmed two more cases of measles in Vancouver, both linked to an outbreak at a cluster of francophone public schools.

The health authority says both patients have been receiving follow-up care and were known to have been exposed to people infected by the virus.

The additional cases bring the total number of people included in the city’s outbreak to 15.

On Sunday, the health authority announced another two cases of measles that weren’t linked to the schools, both contracted while travelling. One of those patients then travelled to Edmonton, prompting an alert in Alberta.

Two other cases were reported on Friday, both in residents of the Fraser Valley. One of them was connected to the school outbreak, however officials weren’t able to pinpoint the source of the other case.

VCH said those people may have exposed others in the community to the disease, and the health authority released a schedule of dates and times around Metro Vancouver where unimmunized people may have been at risk.

However, the bulk of the cases are connected to students at École Jules‐Verne, École Rose des Vents and École Anne‐Hébert.

Students at École Jules‐Verne and Rose des Vents may not attend school without proof of immunization during the course of the outbreak.

The outbreak has put the spotlight on low vaccination rates at B.C. schools.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said on Tuesday that the province will require parents to register their children’s immunization records at school by the fall — however, the minister also said the province is not looking at mandatory vaccination for attendance at school.

