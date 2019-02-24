Vancouver adds 2 more measles cases, 1 of them linked to YVR airport

The Vancouver measles outbreak continues: Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed two more cases on Sunday afternoon, bringing the potential total of cases to 12.

The health authority said both of the new cases contracted the infection while travelling, but could only link one of them to an Air Canada flight that left Vancouver International Airport on Feb. 12.

As of today, there are 2 new measles cases, not related to the outbreak involving the schools. The 2 people got the infection while traveling. We will have more information later this afternoon. — Vancouver Coastal Health (@VCHhealthcare) February 24, 2019

That flight landed at Edmonton International Airport later that day, after which the Public Health Agency of Canada said the patient visited several locations in Leduc, Alta., while infectious.

Alberta Health Services has since issued a public alert listing those locations, and is urging anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to get vaccinated immediately.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) was unable to immediately provide more information about the second case Sunday.

The two new cases come after two other cases were confirmed to the public Friday, both of them residents of the Fraser Valley. One of those cases is linked to the eight others confirmed at three Francophone schools in Vancouver.

The other case could not be linked to a definitive source of exposure, prompting VCH to issue a list of potential locations where that patient traveled between Feb. 15 and 18, and where the public may have been exposed.

The two new cases confirmed Sunday are not linked to the Vancouver schools.

VCH said they planned to release more information about both cases Sunday afternoon.