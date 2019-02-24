measles
February 24, 2019 4:05 pm
Updated: February 24, 2019 4:14 pm

Vancouver adds 2 more measles cases, 1 of them linked to YVR airport

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Vancouver Coastal Health medical health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson explains who could be at risk and how to prevent this extremely contagious disease from spreading further.

A A

The Vancouver measles outbreak continues: Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed two more cases on Sunday afternoon, bringing the potential total of cases to 12.

The health authority said both of the new cases contracted the infection while travelling, but could only link one of them to an Air Canada flight that left Vancouver International Airport on Feb. 12.

That flight landed at Edmonton International Airport later that day, after which the Public Health Agency of Canada said the patient visited several locations in Leduc, Alta., while infectious.

READ MORE: AHS issues public alert after traveller with measles visits Leduc while contagious

Alberta Health Services has since issued a public alert listing those locations, and is urging anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to get vaccinated immediately.

WATCH: Current measles outbreak prompts advice to check your immunization status


Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!
Story continues below

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) was unable to immediately provide more information about the second case Sunday.

The two new cases come after two other cases were confirmed to the public Friday, both of them residents of the Fraser Valley. One of those cases is linked to the eight others confirmed at three Francophone schools in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Mother of patient with new Vancouver measles case alarmed after Delta doctors missed diagnosis

The other case could not be linked to a definitive source of exposure, prompting VCH to issue a list of potential locations where that patient traveled between Feb. 15 and 18, and where the public may have been exposed.

The two new cases confirmed Sunday are not linked to the Vancouver schools.

VCH said they planned to release more information about both cases Sunday afternoon.
Report an error
Airport
Health
measles
Measles outbreak
measles travel
Vaccination
Vancouver Coastal Health
Vancouver health
Vancouver International Airport
vancouver measles
Vancouver measles outbreak
YVR Airport

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.