Edmonton’s Groat Road Bridge closed due to crane incident

The Groat Road Bridge was closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon following an incident with a construction crane.

The City of Edmonton said a crane wheel derailed, leading to the closure of the traffic lanes and sidewalk.

Emergency closure of Groat Road Bridge both directions, including the sidewalk, following a crane wheel derailment. No injuries, no damage. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Please take alternate routes. Will update here. #yegtraffic #yegwalk #yegbike — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) February 27, 2019

No one was injured in the ordeal and no damage was done, according to the city.

The bridge over the North Saskatchewan River is located just south of River Valley Road. The following closures and detours were in place as of 3 p.m. Wednesday:

Southbound lanes are closed at 107 Avenue

Westbound traffic on Victoria Park Road is being rerouted onto northbound Groat Road

Northbound Groat Road is closed at Emily Murphy Park Road

River Valley Road is closed under Groat Road

Drivers are asked to take other routes while crews work to resolve the issue.

A $48-million construction project is underway, which involves work on three area bridges — the Mayfair Bridge over Groat Road near Emily Murphy Park south of the river, the Groat Road Bridge over the North Saskatchewan and the Victoria Park Road Bridge over Groat Road.

Groat Road Bridge construction underway

The work began in April 2018 and is expected to last three construction seasons.

Wednesday’s closure is expected to continue through the evening, the city said.

