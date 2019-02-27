Traffic
February 27, 2019 5:07 pm
Updated: February 27, 2019 5:12 pm

Edmonton’s Groat Road Bridge closed due to crane incident

By Online Supervisor  Global News

The Groat Road Bridge was closed Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 due to an incident with a construction crane.

Charles Taylor, Global News
The Groat Road Bridge was closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon following an incident with a construction crane.

The City of Edmonton said a crane wheel derailed, leading to the closure of the traffic lanes and sidewalk.

No one was injured in the ordeal and no damage was done, according to the city.

The bridge over the North Saskatchewan River is located just south of River Valley Road. The following closures and detours were in place as of 3 p.m. Wednesday:

  • Southbound lanes are closed at 107 Avenue
  • Westbound traffic on Victoria Park Road is being rerouted onto northbound Groat Road
  • Northbound Groat Road is closed at Emily Murphy Park Road
  • River Valley Road is closed under Groat Road

Drivers are asked to take other routes while crews work to resolve the issue.

A map showing the Groat Road Bridge area rehabilitation project.

Courtesy/City of Edmonton

A $48-million construction project is underway, which involves work on three area bridges — the Mayfair Bridge over Groat Road near Emily Murphy Park south of the river, the Groat Road Bridge over the North Saskatchewan and the Victoria Park Road Bridge over Groat Road.

The work began in April 2018 and is expected to last three construction seasons.

Wednesday’s closure is expected to continue through the evening, the city said.

