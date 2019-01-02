River Valley Road under Groat Bridge closed for a month starting Thursday

As part of the massive renovation on Edmonton’s Groat Road Bridge, River Valley Road will be completely closed under the bridge beginning on Jan. 3.

This part of the construction project is expected to be complete by Feb. 2, the city said.

The road closure, which includes the shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists, will take place for “abutment demolition.”

READ MORE: Groat Road to undergo major three-season renovation

The same section of road and pathways was closed for about a week in early December for bridge work.

READ MORE: River Valley Road closed this weekend for construction on Groat Road Bridge

Traffic controls and detours will be in place.

To access River Valley Road east of Groat Road Bridge, drivers will need to come from the east side of the bridge. Vehicles will still be able to travel over the river using the bridge in both south and northbound directions.

READ MORE: Edmonton festivals brace for impact of Groat Road Bridge area construction

“Access to the bridge from the northeast shared-use path will be maintained,” the city said in a news release. “Pedestrian and cyclist access to the bridge from the northwest side of the bridge will be closed due to the proximity to the demolition site. Shared-use path users approaching from the northwest side are advised to detour to the 102 Avenue bike route.”

To get to the Victoria Park Oval, visitors should approach from the east side of Groat Road Bridge on River Valley Road.