Large step sends N.S. minor hockey team tumbling onto ice

The Bedford Blues’ road trip didn’t exactly kick off the way they had hoped.

The minor hockey team, comprised of seven- and eight-year-olds, was in Lunenburg, N.S., for a doubleheader against the South Shore Lumberjacks last weekend. But they didn’t expect to find that one larger-than-normal step would be their biggest competition.

“Friday night, we helped them get on the ice because we thought they needed it,” said Jesse Rodgers, one of the coaches for the Blues.

“But on Saturday, they didn’t want help. They wanted to do it themselves, and they went and did it.”

And that’s when Rodgers decided to capture the hilarious moment of each player falling, one after the other, onto the ice.

“My son was really excited about the whole thing so I just decided that I’d get (a video) for his mom because his mom wasn’t there,” Rodgers laughed.

“They were having a blast — they thought it was great.”

Rodgers posted the video to his Facebook page soon after the game, adding that the home team “must have great knees” for being able to brace for all those tumbles.

The video has since been viewed thousands of times on social media and was shared on an online Sportsnet program Tuesday night.

Rodgers says the widespread public reception was unexpected, but he’s glad he got to show the kids having fun.

“It’s just a cute video,” he said. “It’s hilarious how they did it. You can just see all their personalities come out.”

“You have to celebrate all the little bits when you’re a kid, and they just all thought it was fun.”