Merritt couple wins ‘life-changing’ $25.9 million lottery jackpot

Rowena Inyallie calls it the best $6 investment they’ve ever made, one that turned into $25.9 million.

In Kamloops on Wednesday, Inyallie and husband George Munro of Merritt became the nation’s newest millionaires after matching all seven numbers in a Lotto Max draw held Friday, Feb. 22. The couple said they purchased the ticket at a corner store while purchasing cranberry juice and a chocolate bar.

“Absolutely amazing,” Inyallie said at B.C. Lottery Corporation headquarters on what it’s like winning that much money. “Best six dollars we ever spent. I’m still waiting to wake up.”

“This win comes at a perfect time, as I was just thinking there’s no way I can do my job for another 20 years,” said Munro. “It’s really physically demanding. I’ve let work know I can stay on until they find a replacement.”

The ticket was purchased at the Courtesy Corner Market in Merritt.

Inyallie said after learning they had the winning numbers, the first person she called was her mother, who “dropped the phone” upon hearing the news.

The couple say they’ve already purchased a new Ford F350 and that a Ford Mustang Shelby is en route. They also plan on fixing up their house and helping out friends and family.

“We will have a big barbecue with family,” said Munro. “We also run a baseball team at home, so I think brand new jerseys are in store for everyone.”