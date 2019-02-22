‘Living in a dream’: $1M Lotto 6/49 ticket bought at Winnipeg Square

If you passed through the underground shopping centre in downtown Winnipeg last month, you were just THAT close to a million dollar lottery win.

Theresa Marcelino bought a ticket for the Jan. 30 6/49 draw at Kim’s Lottery Link in Winnipeg Square and is now “living in a dream.”

“Winning a million dollars just doesn’t feel like a real thing,” Marcelino said in a statement released by Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Friday.

“I always hoped one day I would win the lottery, but I never really thought it would happen to me. It feels like I’m in a dream – a really awesome dream!”

Marcelino said she was scanning a Zing ticket and got really excited about winning $10. And the next thing she knew, she was a millionaire.

“It’s so surreal,” she said. “One minute I was scanning a Zing ticket and winning $10, the next I was counting the zeroes in one million dollars.

“It’s sounds so funny now, but I was really excited about winning $10!”

Marcelino said she plans to use the win-fall to pay off her condo and will share some of it with her daughter.

