Are you Winnipeg’s mystery millionaire? Lotto winner yet to claim prize

Winnipeg has a new millionaire, says the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), but no one has (yet) claimed the prize.

WCLC said Thursday the winning $1 million ticket for the Jan. 2 Lotto 6/49 draw was sold in the city, but Manitoba’s first lottery millionaire of 2019 remains unknown.

The ticket in question matched the winning number exactly: 22670269-01.

Lotto players can check their tickets by scanning them on the WCLC app, checking out the winning numbers posted online, or checking at retail locations and terminals.

In 2018, 16 Manitobans won prizes of $1 million or more. Twelve of those winners were in Winnipeg.

