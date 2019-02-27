Extended version of ‘A Star Is Born’ coming to theatres with new song, 12 extra minutes

Just when you thought you’d had your fill of Lady Gaga–Bradley Cooper movie A Star Is Born, now there’s a chance to see more of the now-Oscar-winning film. This time around, it’ll feature 12 extra minutes of footage, including a brand new song.

The brief one-week run of the extended movie starts on Friday, when versions of A Star Is Born currently in Canadian Cineplex theatres will transition to this new “encore” edition (at specific locations only, see below).

Cineplex told Global News that it will also be adding approximately 10 additional screens over and above what the company currently has in theatre.

This version contains extended performances of songs Black Eyes and Alibi, in addition to Lady Gaga’s impromptu a cappella performance of Shallow. The song won the Best Original Song Oscar at the Academy Awards this past weekend, and her performance with co-star Cooper stole the show. (You can watch part of that in the video, above.)

Viewers will also be treated to a new song, Clover — the extended footage features a scene of Jack (Cooper) and Ally (Gaga) penning the tune together.

There’s new footage of Ally singing Is That Alright? to Jack in the wedding sequence, as well as Jack in his studio singing Too Far Gone.

Fans of the singer and of the movie have been swooning over Shallow since the movie’s release, and a surprise performance by Cooper and Gaga in late January sent social media into a veritable frenzy.

As of Friday, A Star Is Born will transition to the extended version in the following locations:

British Columbia

• Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas (Vancouver)

• Cineplex Cinemas Langley (Langley)

• Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP (Coquitlam)

Alberta

• Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas (Edmonton)

Saskatchewan

• Scotiabank Theatre Saskatoon and VIP (Saskatoon)

Manitoba

• Cineplex Odeon McGillivray Cinemas and VIP (Winnipeg)

Ontario

• Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP (Toronto)

• Famous Players Canada Square Cinemas (Toronto)

• Cineplex Odeon Morningside Cinemas (Scarborough)

• Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill (Oakville)

Quebec

• Scotiabank Theatre Montreal (Montreal)

