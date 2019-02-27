Saskatoon police search for missing man who missed appointment

Saskatoon police are trying to locate a missing man who had left to Royal University Hospital for an appointment but did not arrive.

Wallace Ochitwa, 65, was last seen at roughly 6:30 a.m. CT on Feb. 26. He is missing from his home in the 1000-block of Muzyka Road.

Ochitwa is described as five-foot eight, 190 pounds, has blue eyes and is balding.

He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt with a grey vest and black jacket. He also walks with a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.