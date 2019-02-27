Canada
February 27, 2019 12:34 pm
Updated: February 27, 2019 12:35 pm

Saskatoon police search for missing man who missed appointment

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police are asking for public assistance in locating Wallace Ochitwa, 65, who was last seen on Feb. 26, 2019.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
A A

Saskatoon police are trying to locate a missing man who had left to Royal University Hospital for an appointment but did not arrive.

Wallace Ochitwa, 65, was last seen at roughly 6:30 a.m. CT on Feb. 26. He is missing from his home in the 1000-block of Muzyka Road.

READ MORE: Posters hung in Saskatoon to shed light on historical missing persons case

Ochitwa is described as five-foot eight, 190 pounds, has blue eyes and is balding.

He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt with a grey vest and black jacket. He also walks with a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Appointment
Missing Man
Missing Persons
Muzyka Road
Royal University Hospital
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Wallace Ochitwa

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.