Crime
February 27, 2019 12:50 pm

Police charge Espanola, Ont., man in historic sexual assault investigation

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Espanola on March 4.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A man from Espanola has been charged in connection with a historic sexual assault investigation.

Manitoulin OPP say on Jan. 3, officers began an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that occurred between 1971 and 1976 in the Espanola area.

READ MORE: Youth charged after 2 robberies reported in Orillia

Police say as a result of the investigation, 78-year-old Robert Secord was charged with gross indecency and indecent assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Espanola on March 4.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Espanola man
Espanola man charged
gross indecency
historic sexual assault investigation
Indecent Assault
Manitoulin OPP
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.