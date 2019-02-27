Police charge Espanola, Ont., man in historic sexual assault investigation

A man from Espanola has been charged in connection with a historic sexual assault investigation.

Manitoulin OPP say on Jan. 3, officers began an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that occurred between 1971 and 1976 in the Espanola area.

Police say as a result of the investigation, 78-year-old Robert Secord was charged with gross indecency and indecent assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Espanola on March 4.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).