Province launches new pilot project aimed at improving mental health of students

Five Saskatchewan schools are taking in a pilot project, aimed at improving the mental health and well-being of students.

Dr. Martin LeBoldus Catholic High School in Regina, Hector Thiboutot School in Sandy Bay, North Battleford Comprehensive High School, John Paul II Collegiate in North Battleford and Greenall High School in Balgonie are all taking part in “Mental Health Capacity Building.”

The project launched by the provincial government promotes positive mental health in children, youth, families and people in the community who interact with children.

It also focuses on mental health prevention, promotion and intervention.

“Our goal with this pilot is to set students on a path to wellness by giving them access to the information and skills they need to better handle mental health and life issues,” Indian Head-Milestone MLA Don McMorris said in a press release.

“Government, families, schools and communities need to work together to ensure the health and mental well-being of our province’s children and youth.”

The five schools will allow students to have access to mental health promotion and programming through collaboration between schools, communities and health care providers.

“I am proud of our government’s support of this pilot and look forward to seeing the benefits for our young residents,” McMorris said.

Mental Health Capacity Building is led by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) with support from the ministries of health and education.

The province is investing $1.2 million into the project over 2018-19 with $600,000 of the funding coming from the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Funding Agreement.