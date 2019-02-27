Surrey man, convicted of manslaughter in mother’s beating death, granted reduced sentence

A Surrey man convicted of manslaughter for beating his mother to death has won an appeal to have his sentence reduced.

Sukhvir Singh Badhesa was sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter in 2018 and an additional 18 months for assaulting his wife, to be served consecutively.

On Tuesday, a B.C. Court of Appeal judge reduced his sentence to eight years for both crimes on the grounds that the sentencing judge hadn’t properly taken into account how Badhesa’s mental illness might have contributed to his state of inebriation.

The court heard Badhesa was suffering from severe psychotic depression at the time.

Court documents show Badhesa had been drinking heavily in the days leading up to March 20, 2016. He became angry and attacked his wife with a USB cord and a shoe, accusing her of infidelity.

When his mother, Darshan Badhesa intervened, he attacked her, too, with his fists and feet. He accused her of arranging to marry his brother into a bad family. Badhesa believed this had caused difficulties for his brother, eventually leading to his death in 2015.

Badhesa’s mother died as a result of her injuries.

His two young daughters, aged seven and one at the time, were also in the house.