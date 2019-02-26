Okanagan Beard Festival a follicle fan favourite

It’s just after 7 in the evening at the Barking Parrot lounge inside the Coast Penticton Hotel.

Motley Crue’s “Kickstart my Heart” is blasting away from the many speakers located in bar’s roof.

The room is swollen with a sense of bravado and machismo at the same time.

Several bearded men are gathered around at various tables, some enjoying an alcoholic beverage, others sporting a somewhat pensive look on their whiskered faces.

Peter Beauchamp, a well-groomed man in a blue cape with a wicked handle bar moustache steps to the stage microphone and announces: “Welcome to the fourth annual Okanagan Beard Festival.”

And that is what the night is all about: Facial hair of any kind.

From big and bushy to sculpted and skinny, all types of beards were rolled and combed out for the fast-growing follicle fan favourite festival.

“About 10 years ago, beards started to make a real big comeback,” says Beauchamp, one of the Okanagan Beard Festival’s founders

Once reserved for mountain men and lumberjacks, facial hair has grown back into fashion, thanks to hipsters.

“They were front and center in bringing the beard renaissance, shall we say” said Tim Tweed, the other founder of the Okanagan Beard Festival

This ‘beardassiance’ as it has been called by some, is seemingly akin to the tattoo trend that has recently raged on.

“The beard has really come back into popular culture as a sign of masculinity,” said Tweed

Still, the celebration of scruff and this group of hair-do-wellers are seemingly gender neutral.

“Anyone with a beard can register,” said Tweed. When asked if women are welcome, Tweed replies with a chuckle “we don’t discriminate; anybody with a beard.”

Refreshing. Simply because women shouldn’t be whiskered away in any contest by their bearded brethren.

But it’s not just beards being brought to the for here. No, moustaches are getting their hair due too.

“We strictly judge on appearance,” says Okanagan Beard Festival Judge Chris Sankey.

“Part of the judging is based on if the beard the person has suits them,” Sankey said, stroking his long red beard.

The festival, though, is much more than a show and grow. It’s a fundraiser for a Penticton addiction recovery center for men.

“Discover House has been a huge success; they have an amazing program,” said Beauchamp.

As for just how long this ‘beardaissance’ will linger on?

“Beards are a growth industry,” said Tweed, tongue firmly planted in hair-covered cheek.

“Doesn’t matter what the fashion is or what the trends are, beards are here to stay,” said Tweed.

Until they get shaved off that is.