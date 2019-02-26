Waterloo mayors headed to Queen’s Park to lobby province on transit, housing and other issues

A week after visiting Ottawa, local municipal leaders will be at Queen’s Park on Wednesday to lobby the provincial government.

The group will once again include regional chair Karen Redman, Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, North Dumfries Mayor Sue Foxton, Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky and Woolwich Mayor Sandy Shantz.

The crew will be looking to lobby the province for funding and legislative help for the Waterloo region.

Areas they will focus on include transit issues including two-way all-day GO train service, affordable housing, ambulance dispatch operations and regional government review.

The local leaders are scheduled to meet with ministers and representatives of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Finance, Transportation, Infrastructure, Health and Long–Term Care, and Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Last week, the Waterloo mayors and chair met with federal ministers, representatives and Justin Trudeau, as they looked to advocate with federal politicians on Waterloo issues.

It is uncertain if they will meet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday.