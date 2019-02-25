Traffic
February 25, 2019 8:41 pm

Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police say a man has been taken to hospital by paramedics in serious condition.

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after Toronto police say he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s west end Monday evening.

Police told Global News officers and paramedics were called to Finch Avenue West near Ardwick Boulevard, east of Islington Avenue, just before 7:50 p.m. with reports of a collision.

A spokesperson said the man, who is believed to be in his 60s, was initially reported to be unconscious but breathing.

Paramedics treated the man and rushed him to hospital with a police escort in serious condition.

Officers closed Finch Avenue West at Pearldale Avenue for the investigation.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision.

