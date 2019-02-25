Canada
February 25, 2019 6:50 pm

‘I was fortunate enough to have him purr me to sleep’: Remembering Yuki, a beloved fixture at the Brandt Centre

By Online Producer  Global News

For five years, Yuki was a staple at the Brandt Centre before moving in with Regina Exhibition Association employee Gordon Clarke in May 2018. Yuki passed away on Feb. 22.

Provided Photo / Gordon Clarke
A beloved fixture in the Brandt Centre for years, Yuki the cat “peacefully” passed away in owner Gordon Clarke’s arms on Friday afternoon.

“What I had thought was probably a cold, causing him difficulty in breathing, was not so easy to fix,” Clarke said in a post on his Facebook page.

“I wanted so badly to hear the vet tell me it was going to be OK. A few more pills, maybe a minor procedure and he’ll be fine.”

According to Clarke’s post, the vet said fluid around his heart could have been the result of a number of health issues, “none of them good news for a kitty over 18 years [old].”

Yuki spent about five years at the Brandt Centre before Clarke took him home in May of 2018.

Prior to moving into the rink, Yuki lived with the late Phil McPherson, a Zamboni operator who spent decades working at the Brandt Centre.

I know I have missed his little meow and pretty face as he would emerge from wherever he was tucked away whenever I would come down the stairs,” Clarke said in his post.

“Even though I was fortunate enough to have him purr me to sleep in my own bed at night since then.”

In honour of Yuki, Clarke, who’s worked with the Regina Exhibition Association since 1986, is encouraging people to donate to the Regina Cat Rescue.

You can donate on their website or by reaching out to Clarke directly on Facebook.

