City council to debate adding dedicated bus route to Regina airport

Regina city council will discuss adding a dedicated bus route to the Regina International Airport on Monday night.

Coun. Andrew Stevens is putting forward the motion.

He argues transit access to the airport would service thousands of travellers and airport employees and surrounding businesses.

Stevens is asking for a report to identify potential costs and ridership stats, as well as potential third-party funding that could be tapped for the service.

A dedicated airport bus route would fall into the city’s Transportation Master Plan (TMP), a 25-year model to support the mobility needs of residents, business and visitors.

Section 7.4 in the TMP states: “Support access to municipal and regional intermodal facilities including the Regina International Airport.”

City council approved the TMP in 2017.

The TMP is also part of the city’s Official Community Plan, Design Regina. The two plans are aimed at shaping the foundation of the future in terms of living experience.