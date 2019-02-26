Crown seeks six-year sentence for Toronto man who tried to join ISIS, assaulted witness

A Toronto man who travelled to Turkey in 2014 to join the so-called Islamic State pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting the witness who reported him to police.

Appearing in a Toronto courtroom, Pamir Hakimzadah admitted to the 2015 attack on the victim, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

Following the assault, the victim reported Hakimzadahto police in January 2016, prompting the RCMP to launch a national security investigation called Project Sachet.

Initially, Hakimzadah was arrested for assault, assault causing bodily harm and threatening. But in April 2017, he was also charged under Canada’s leaving for terrorism law.

The 29-year-old former Ryerson University engineering student pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 to a single count of leaving Canada to participate in terrorist activity.

At his sentencing hearing, which also began Tuesday, the Crown said it was seeking a six-year sentence, minus credit for the time he has served since his June 2016 arrest.

“He has accepted responsibility,” said the Crown counsel, Chris Walsh. But he said the fact Hakimzadah was intercepted by Turkish police before reaching Syria should not weigh in his favour.

Hakimzadah is the latest Canadian convicted of ISIS-related terrorism, following the trials of Canadian Tire attacker Rehab Dughmosh and Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, who plotted attacks in New York.

Beginning in 2013, Hakimzadah began showing what an agreed facts statement called “increasingly radical Islamic beliefs. He spoke either in favour or defence of ISIS.”

Using a web browser that guarded his anonymity, he watched ISIS videos online. He also viewed a website that provided instructions on how to get into Syria.

In the statement of agreed facts, Hakimzadah admitted that in October 2014 he flew to Istanbul intending to cross into Syria and join ISIS but was turned in by a suspicious taxi driver.

After Turkish authorities deported him back to Canada in November 2014, he admitted to a witness that he had wanted to join the “fight for Allah” but got caught.

His family “did not share his views on ISIS,” the statement read.

Hakimzadah’s lawyer has submitted letters from family and friends that referred to him as a mentor who taught religion, Arabic and other subjects to children at a Toronto mosque.

“He is the backbone of his family,” one letter said.

But Walsh said none of the 17 letters acknowledged Hakimzadah’s violent extremist views, raising questions about any plan to de-radicalize him.

