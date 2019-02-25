Wind Warning for much of B.C.’s South Coast

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, and the Southern Gulf Islands.

A cold air mass is surging through the Fraser Valley will generate strong outflow winds with gusts up to 90 km/h, starting Monday morning.

The strong winds will extend from the Chilliwack and Abbotsford area through Surrey and southern Langley and across the Strait of Georgia to the southernmost Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria.

The winds will diminish slightly by Monday afternoon but will remain brisk through Tuesday morning.

