Extreme winter weather continues to hang on to Manitoba

Cold weather blankets Winnipeg and much of the province.

Most of Manitoba is waking up to extreme cold warnings across the province on Monday, thanks to an arctic ridge of high pressure.

Wind chill values in the South hover between -40 C and -50 C, according to weather specialist Kahla Shea.

Manitoba temperatures as the province wakes up on a cold Monday morning.

Many schools in the province have announced closures.

Winnipeg feels like -45 C with the wind chill Monday morning, while residents in Brandon are experiencing the worst of the weather, with the wind chill values near -50 C.

Temperatures are expected to improve Monday afternoon, but Manitobans can still expect temperatures to feel like they’re between -30 C and -35 C.

Shea reminds people who are heading outdoors that frostbite can occur in five to 10 minutes when the weather is this cold.

Environment Canada says Manitobans can expect the cold weather to stick around the province until March when temperatures could begin to rise.

“We’re looking at daytime highs around -15 C, and then it looks like towards the second week of March, the long range models have a warming trend happening,” according to Environment Canada meteorologist Justin Shaer.

