Bundle up, Nova Scotia: Strong wind storm set to hit region on Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Halifax on Sunday ahead of an impending low pressure system expected to move across New Brunswick Sunday night.

Strong southeasterly winds are set to accompany the system, with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h expected along coastal areas.

The winds are expected to begin over southwestern parts of the province this afternoon before spreading eastward Sunday evening along the Atlantic coast.

The storm will diminish over western areas of Nova Scotia overnight.

Environment Canada says damage to roof shingles and windows may occur as a result of the wind storm.

