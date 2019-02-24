2 women found dead after fire in Cape Breton home

Two women have been found dead after a house fire in Cape Breton.

Police say the home on Villa Nova Drive in Dominion, N.S., was fully engulfed when officers arrived to assist the fire department at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The women – aged 83 and 51 – were found dead inside.

A man escaped without injury.

Cape Breton regional police say their forensic identification unit and the fire marshal’s office are investigating, but a cause has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

