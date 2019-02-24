Fire
February 24, 2019 8:57 am

2 women found dead after fire in Cape Breton home

By Staff The Canadian Press

Cape Breton police are investigating a fatal fire in Dominion, N.S.

Marieke Walsh/Global News File
A A

Two women have been found dead after a house fire in Cape Breton.

Police say the home on Villa Nova Drive in Dominion, N.S., was fully engulfed when officers arrived to assist the fire department at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

READ MORE: Funeral held for all 7 children killed in Halifax house fire

The women – aged 83 and 51 – were found dead inside.

A man escaped without injury.

Cape Breton regional police say their forensic identification unit and the fire marshal’s office are investigating, but a cause has not yet been determined.

WATCH: Syrian family of 8 escapes Saturday morning house fire in Fredericton

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Cape Breton
Cape Breton Regional Police
Dominion
Fatal Fire
Fire
Nova Scotia

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.