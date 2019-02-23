Calgary police searching for teen mom, child believed to be in Regina

Calgary police are searching for a young mother and her child after the pair were last seen in the city on Wednesday.

Officers believe Sierra Marthaller, 17, and her infant, Alex Lewis, left Calgary and are in Regina, Sask.

On Saturday at around 5:30 p.m., police said the situation did not meet the threshold of an Amber Alert, however investigators would like to confirm the welfare of Marthaller and Lewis.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

